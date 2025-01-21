Scholz accused opponents of lying about aid to Ukraine - Bild

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz unexpectedly accused his political opponents of lying about the financing of aid to Ukraine. According to him, the German people are being deliberately misled, avoiding discussion of the key issue - how to cover the costs, UNN writes with reference to Bild.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a proposal to lift the so-called “debt brake” and take out a loan to provide three billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

However, the CDU, the FDP and even the Greens - his coalition partners - chose to finance additional arms supplies to Ukraine through unplanned budget expenditures.

Now Scholz suddenly in an interview with FAZ accused his political opponents of lying: “I have the impression, I will say it here bluntly: at the moment the German people are being deceived with the greatest intensity and thoroughness”

To a clarifying question about who exactly is deceiving the people, Scholz added: “All those who try to dodge the main question, ‘How are we going to pay for this?’”

According to the newspaper, the candidates for chancellor are probably Friedrich Merz (CDU), Robert Habeck (Greens) and Christian Lindner (FDP). Scholz's accusations were also taken personally by Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock (Greens), who expressed outrage.

She emphasized that Scholz should not use the dispute over aid funding for Ukraine for his own electoral interests.

“I want to say in all seriousness that times are too difficult and Germany's responsibility is too great for us to dive into election rhetoric now, in the coming weeks,” Berbock said.

The CDU noted that Scholz seems to have lost his temper completely, since he started accusing everyone of lying. According to the latest INSA poll, the CDU/CSU has a 29 percent approval rating, while the SPD's Olaf Scholz has only 16 percent support.

