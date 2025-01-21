Scholz accused opponents of lying about aid to Ukraine - Bild

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 107266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113537 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141213 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113564 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 96102 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122073 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 72622 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 85790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 66220 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 107266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171811 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161358 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 66166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 85727 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122063 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124471 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142452 views
Actual
Scholz accused opponents of lying about aid to Ukraine - Bild

Scholz accused opponents of lying about aid to Ukraine - Bild

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33688 views

The German chancellor said his opponents are deceiving the German people on the issue of funding aid to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz unexpectedly accused his political opponents of lying about the financing of aid to Ukraine. According to him, the German people are being deliberately misled, avoiding discussion of the key issue - how to cover the costs, UNN writes with reference to Bild.

Details

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a proposal to lift the so-called “debt brake” and take out a loan to provide three billion euros in aid to Ukraine. 

However, the CDU, the FDP and even the Greens - his coalition partners - chose to finance additional arms supplies to Ukraine through unplanned budget expenditures.

Now Scholz suddenly in an interview with FAZ accused his political opponents of lying: “I have the impression, I will say it here bluntly: at the moment the German people are being deceived with the greatest intensity and thoroughness”

To a clarifying question about who exactly is deceiving the people, Scholz added: “All those who try to dodge the main question, ‘How are we going to pay for this?’”

According to the newspaper, the candidates for chancellor are probably Friedrich Merz (CDU), Robert Habeck (Greens) and Christian Lindner (FDP). Scholz's accusations were also taken personally by Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock (Greens), who expressed outrage. 

She emphasized that Scholz should not use the dispute over aid funding for Ukraine for his own electoral interests.

“I want to say in all seriousness that times are too difficult and Germany's responsibility is too great for us to dive into election rhetoric now, in the coming weeks,” Berbock said.

The CDU noted that Scholz seems to have lost his temper completely, since he started accusing everyone of lying. According to the latest INSA poll, the CDU/CSU has a 29 percent approval rating, while the SPD's Olaf Scholz has only 16 percent support.

Recall 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted to a statement by CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter, who claims that Scholz planned to meet with Putin before the Bundestag elections.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising