August 8, 03:03 PM • 22480 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 96493 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 101801 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 61203 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 120648 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 68953 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 50668 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37236 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 100445 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26173 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy may participate in Trump-Putin summit on August 15 - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the summit of US and Russian leaders on August 15 in Alaska. The White House is considering the possibility of transforming the bilateral format into a trilateral one.

Zelenskyy may participate in Trump-Putin summit on August 15 - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the summit between the leaders of the US and Russia, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. This is reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

One of the high-ranking officials in the White House told media representatives about the possible role of the Ukrainian head of state in the summit. According to him, the planning of the event is "still quite vague" at the moment, so it is not excluded that the bilateral format will turn into a trilateral one.

Trump himself previously claimed that he was ready to meet with both presidents simultaneously. However, he later said that he planned to "start with Russia," but "may try to arrange a trilateral conversation."

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and economic interests.

Olga Rozgon

