Zelenskyy may participate in Trump-Putin summit on August 15 - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the summit between the leaders of the US and Russia, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. This is reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

One of the high-ranking officials in the White House told media representatives about the possible role of the Ukrainian head of state in the summit. According to him, the planning of the event is "still quite vague" at the moment, so it is not excluded that the bilateral format will turn into a trilateral one.

Trump himself previously claimed that he was ready to meet with both presidents simultaneously. However, he later said that he planned to "start with Russia," but "may try to arrange a trilateral conversation."

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and economic interests.