Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Zelenskyy may meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 600 views

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States was preparation for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Canada at the G7 summit. Yermak emphasized the importance of the US Congress's support for organizing this meeting.

Zelenskyy may meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit - Yermak

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA was a preparation for the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump in Canada on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Our visit was a preparation, including, I think, for a meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada, which will take place in 10 days. This was one of the important steps in preparing for this conversation. There is a clear understanding in Congress. It is impossible to do this without Congress. That is why these were meetings with leading leaders of leading committees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

 - said Yermak.

Details

He noted that there is an understanding among congressmen and a desire to move forward both regarding their participation and regarding the supply and provision of Ukraine with everything necessary.

Let us remind

In the 50th anniversary of the G7 summit, Canada takes over the presidency of the Group of Seven. Accordingly, meetings of the bloc's leaders will be held on the territory of this country. The summit, scheduled for June 15-17, will be held in the western province of Canada – Alberta.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
