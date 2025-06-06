Zelenskyy may meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit - Yermak

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA was a preparation for the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump in Canada on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Our visit was a preparation, including, I think, for a meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada, which will take place in 10 days. This was one of the important steps in preparing for this conversation. There is a clear understanding in Congress. It is impossible to do this without Congress. That is why these were meetings with leading leaders of leading committees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. - said Yermak.

In The Hague, summit organizers will try to prevent a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy - Reuters

Details

He noted that there is an understanding among congressmen and a desire to move forward both regarding their participation and regarding the supply and provision of Ukraine with everything necessary.

Let us remind

In the 50th anniversary of the G7 summit, Canada takes over the presidency of the Group of Seven. Accordingly, meetings of the bloc's leaders will be held on the territory of this country. The summit, scheduled for June 15-17, will be held in the western province of Canada – Alberta.