Zelenskyy listened to Budanov and Syrskyi: the discussion concerned probable enemy actions

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32966 views

01:34 PM • 82075 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113831 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142422 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233907 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112000 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149085 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 101581 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54091 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137108 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 180139 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 25990 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 81968 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 130516 views
Zelenskyy listened to Budanov and Syrskyi: the discussion concerned probable enemy actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of the HUR and the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding probable enemy actions. Frontline directions and the next steps of the Ukrainian army were discussed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today heard reports from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the enemy's likely actions, front directions and further Ukrainian steps. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov regarding the enemy's likely actions and possible dangers. There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi - the report was long, regarding all front directions, as well as very specifically - regarding our actions, regarding our operations, regarding our steps in the near future 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of fighting despite loud statements about readiness to cease fire for the May holidays, Russian troops are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, trying to break through the defense and reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
