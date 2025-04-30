Zelenskyy listened to Budanov and Syrskyi: the discussion concerned probable enemy actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today heard reports from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the enemy's likely actions, front directions and further Ukrainian steps. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov regarding the enemy's likely actions and possible dangers. There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi - the report was long, regarding all front directions, as well as very specifically - regarding our actions, regarding our operations, regarding our steps in the near future - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of fighting despite loud statements about readiness to cease fire for the May holidays, Russian troops are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, trying to break through the defense and reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.