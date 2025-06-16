$41.450.04
Zelenskyy is visiting Austria today - media

Kyiv • UNN

 598 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the President, Chancellor, and ministers of Austria. The Vice-Chancellor will offer Austria as a venue for peace talks.

Zelenskyy is visiting Austria today - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Austria this Monday, Kleine Zeitung and Heute report, writes UNN.

Details

"On Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Vienna on a state visit," writes Heute.

"The President of Ukraine has landed in Vienna," notes Heute.

This is said to be his first visit to Vienna since the start of Russia's aggressive war in February 2022. At the end of March 2023, Zelenskyy addressed the National Council of the country via video link. This event was overshadowed by a boycott by FPÖ parliamentarians. A large number of SPÖ members also stayed away, the publication writes.

A week ago, Kronen Zeitung reported that Zelenskyy would arrive in Vienna on Monday. However, the visit was not officially confirmed by either the Austrian or Ukrainian authorities, the publication writes. "On Monday in Vienna, Zelenskyy will meet with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) and several ministers. A meeting with Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) will also take place," the publication writes.

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) intends to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Austria as a venue for future peace talks during a working meeting in Vienna on Monday, according to a press release from his office on Monday. The Vice-Chancellor stressed that Austria has stood in solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war and has accepted its responsibilities. This includes providing humanitarian assistance.

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, as the publication writes, "has already sharply criticised the visit in advance". "As a neutral state, Austria has a task to be a bridge-builder and mediator, not to become a party to the war," he said in a press release. 

ORF.at writes that Heroes' Square was closed on Monday. Police have banned entry to the restricted area since the morning. 

The reading rooms of the National Library and the House of History will remain closed. A large police presence is also planned. Two rallies have been announced: one in support of Ukraine and one against Zelenskyy's visit, the publication writes.

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios16.06.25, 08:14 • 45576 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vienna
Alexander Van der Bellen
Austria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
