Zelenskyy: if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Putin

If Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, it will be a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Wednesday, reports UNN correspondent.

We have received signals from partners regarding Ukraine's participation in the NATO summit, but we would like to have a completely open conversation with our partners. It is important what the participation is and what the result for Ukraine is in participating in this summit. I think this is correct and honest. In my opinion, if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over NATO. Therefore, the decision is up to the partners, - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

As reported by the media, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wants the annual Alliance summit, which will take place in June, to be short and held in a friendly atmosphere. Rutte hopes to avoid division among its members amid complex relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The media also reported that the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will take place according to a shortened program - two days instead of three. This year's text of the final declaration may not contain any direct mention of Russia and possibly even Ukraine, which makes the Hague meeting very different from recent summits, and it is still unknown whether the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited.