Zelenskyy honored renowned Ukrainian artists and presented the "Golden Star" to Volodymyr Vakulenko’s mother

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian artists and cultural figures and presented them with state awards. Among those honored were Daria Astafieva, Taras Topolya, members of the DakhaBrakha band, and other prominent cultural figures. The head of state reported this, UNN writes.

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During the meeting, Zelenskyy also presented the Order of the "Golden Star" to the mother of writer, translator, and public figure Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was awarded posthumously.

State awards were received by Anatolii Kokush, DakhaBrakha members Marko Halanewych and Olena Tsybulska, Daria Astafieva, Yaroslava Hres, Valeriia Huzema, Vira Kobzar, Taras Topolya, Lyubko Deresh, and Yuliia Kozlovets.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Ukrainian culture

The president noted that art plays an important role in conveying the truth about the war to the international community and supporting Ukrainians.

We are all united by the understanding that culture and art are very necessary and important. This is a voice. Where Ukraine cannot be heard, where not everyone understands us, it is precisely the voice of art, culture, painting, and cinema—all that inspires us within the country and what resonates abroad today—that has a great influence — Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also thanked the artists for their work.

Thank you to Ukrainian artists for everything you do: for spreading the truth abroad about what is happening in our country, and for supporting the spirit of Ukrainians within the country — the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy honored Daria Astafieva with a state award, for which the singer received an order