Zelenskyy honored Daria Astafieva with a state award, for which the singer received an order

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded singer, television presenter and volunteer Dariia Astafieva the Order of Princess Olga, 3rd Class. The head of state signed the relevant decree on the occasion of the All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Folk Art Masters, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, Astafieva received the state award for significant creative achievements, a high level of professionalism and a substantial contribution to the development of Ukrainian culture and art.

In addition to her creative work, Dariia Astafieva is known for her volunteer activities, which she has been actively engaged in during the full-scale war.

What is known about the award

The Order of Princess Olga is a state award of Ukraine presented to women for outstanding service in state, public, cultural, educational and other areas of activity.

The award has three classes, with Class III being the lowest.

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