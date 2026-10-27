"I'm flying to you": Dasha Astafieva intrigued with a photo before the Radio Dictation

Ukrainian singer and model Dasha Astafieva shared an intimate photo on social media of herself riding a horse. "I'm flying to you," she captioned the shots ahead of the National Unity Radio Dictation, which she will read this year, reports UNN.

Details

In the photo posted by Dasha Astafieva, the artist is shown naked on horseback—seemingly portraying Lady Godiva, a well-known figure from an English legend.

The singer accompanied the photo with a message to her followers, in which she mentioned the upcoming event

"I'm flying to you, my dears. I hope everyone is prepared," she captioned the photo.

"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photos

Who is Dasha Astafieva

Dasha Astafieva is a Ukrainian singer, model, and former lead singer of the band NikitA. She gained widespread popularity through her modeling career, particularly her collaboration with Playboy.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, she became involved in volunteering and developed UnderBooks, an app featuring Ukrainian audiobooks.

In 2026, she became one of the readers of the National Unity Radio Dictation.

Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity

You can join the National Unity Radio Dictation at 11:00 on October 27.