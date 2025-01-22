Zelenskyy holds important meetings with Presidents of Serbia and Argentina in Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Davos with Presidents of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Argentina Javier Milei, UNN reports.

During a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic , Zelenskyy thanked Serbia for its humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that a lasting and sustainable peace must be backed by strong security guarantees.

The leaders also discussed integration into the European Union, which is a common goal of the two countries.

The parties also verified their positions on current issues of the international agenda and formats for further cooperation within the framework of the developed projects.

During his meeting with the leader of Argentina, Zelenskyy discussed coordination to bring about a just and lasting peace.

"Good meeting with Argentine President Javier Millais. Thank you for your continued support for Ukraine. We discussed joint coordination with our partners to bring about a just and lasting peace. We appreciate Argentina's full understanding and willingness to help. We are glad that Javier is succeeding in the changes he planned, and Argentina is becoming stronger economically," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "the successes speak for themselves: successful implementation of economic reforms, restoration of economic potential."

