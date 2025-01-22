Zelensky met with the leaders of Sweden, Croatia, and the Netherlands in Davos: what they talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the prime ministers of Sweden, Croatia, and the Netherlands in Davos, Switzerland. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's position, support for the Ukrainian military, and investments in Ukraine's defense industry, UNN reports.

Details

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Zelenskyy met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

During the conversation with the Croatian leader, the parties discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's positions, additional military assistance and strengthening of Ukraine's positions are extremely important for achieving a just and lasting peace.

"Special attention should be paid to Croatia's contribution to humanitarian demining, including the joint production of relevant machines. This area is important for Ukraine not only during the war, but also in rebuilding the country after it ends," Zelenskyy said.

In a conversation with Kristersson, Zelensky thanked Sweden for its assistance, which has totaled $5.6 million since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"The main topic of the meeting was the continuation of assistance to Ukraine. Our state is counting on the approval of the 18th military support package. This will help strengthen Ukraine's position and bring a fair and lasting peace for the whole of Europe closer," the President emphasized.

With Prime Minister Schoof, the parties discussed joint efforts to ensure Ukraine's strong position, support for Ukrainian soldiers, and investments in Ukraine's defense industry.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to secure reliable security guarantees from US President Donald Trump before entering into talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.