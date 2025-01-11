Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Staff: he ordered to increase the order of drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, they discussed drone operations and procurement for this year, and ordered an increase in drone orders, UNN reports.

Details

"I have just held a Staff meeting. The main thing is our operations with drones and procurement for this year, procurement of everything the Defense Forces need. Today we reported on contracts - those that are already being implemented and those that are planned. It is a common task of arms manufacturers, our government officials and all those involved to make this year a record year for drones of all kinds, as well as to significantly increase the production of Ukrainian missiles, artillery, and all the necessary equipment. I have instructed to increase the number of orders for drones. This is already being done," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to him, "our arsenals are one of the guarantees of independence, as well as the accuracy of our soldiers.

"And I thank all the units that strike at the territory of Russia: on military facilities, on the occupier's military logistics. There should be more and more such important results," the President wrote.

