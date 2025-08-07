"Balance is becoming more attractive": Zelenskyy held a meeting on deepstrikes and received reports on the scale of damage in Russia

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5576 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32436 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48585 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46349 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31682 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38737 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52956 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54883 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118587 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69242 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to RussiaAugust 7, 02:10 AM • 18235 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugeesAugust 7, 03:09 AM • 36540 views
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 27052 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 25681 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 20894 views
Publications
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5606 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 21827 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32464 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46377 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118601 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 21827 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 111055 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 121905 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 114438 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 126280 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News

"Balance is becoming more attractive": Zelenskyy held a meeting on deepstrikes and received reports on the scale of damage in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting on "deepstrikes," where the scale of damage in Russia was discussed. Priorities for further strikes and defense production were identified.

"Balance is becoming more attractive": Zelenskyy held a meeting on deepstrikes and received reports on the scale of damage in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting on deepstrikes, where he received reports on the scale of damage in Russia, noting that the balance between Ukrainian investments in long-range weapons of various types and their achievements "is becoming more attractive for Ukraine," and that priorities for deepstrikes and defense production have been determined, writes UNN.

I held a meeting on deepstrikes - our completely fair responses to Russian attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU, the Minister of Defense, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the results of our operations, namely - on the scale of damage in Russia, the ratio between the cost of the strike and the result, and the impact on the aggressor's war machine. It is important that the balance between our investments in long-range weapons of various types and their achievements is becoming more attractive for Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy after new Russian attacks: "Russian logistics, oil refining, military economy are quite rightly receiving responses"07.08.25, 12:27 • 1424 views

And he emphasized: "Russian logistics, military facilities from which our territory is bombed, elements of their military economy have suffered significant losses."

"We have identified priorities for deepstrikes and our defense production. Russia's attempts to prolong the war will have their price for it. I am grateful to everyone who works for Ukrainian strength. I am proud of our warriors!" - emphasized the President.

New long-range operations by Ukrainian defenders approved - Zelenskyy06.08.25, 11:15 • 3906 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine