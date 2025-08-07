"Balance is becoming more attractive": Zelenskyy held a meeting on deepstrikes and received reports on the scale of damage in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting on deepstrikes, where he received reports on the scale of damage in Russia, noting that the balance between Ukrainian investments in long-range weapons of various types and their achievements "is becoming more attractive for Ukraine," and that priorities for deepstrikes and defense production have been determined, writes UNN.

I held a meeting on deepstrikes - our completely fair responses to Russian attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU, the Minister of Defense, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the results of our operations, namely - on the scale of damage in Russia, the ratio between the cost of the strike and the result, and the impact on the aggressor's war machine. It is important that the balance between our investments in long-range weapons of various types and their achievements is becoming more attractive for Ukraine. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

And he emphasized: "Russian logistics, military facilities from which our territory is bombed, elements of their military economy have suffered significant losses."

"We have identified priorities for deepstrikes and our defense production. Russia's attempts to prolong the war will have their price for it. I am grateful to everyone who works for Ukrainian strength. I am proud of our warriors!" - emphasized the President.

