Exclusive
09:40 AM • 13770 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 20644 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21928 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 19155 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 28473 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 47763 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 51896 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106365 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 68766 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61722 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Zelenskyy after new Russian attacks: "Russian logistics, oil refining, military economy are quite rightly receiving responses"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is receiving responses from Ukrainians to daily Russian attacks. He reported the death of four people in Dnipropetrovsk region, including a 23-year-old rescuer.

Zelenskyy after new Russian attacks: "Russian logistics, oil refining, military economy are quite rightly receiving responses"

Virtually every day, the Russian Federation strikes Ukraine with drones and aerial bombs, launching about 200 KABs, and "Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the war economy - all of this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the latest attacks by the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

"Just yesterday, in one day, Russians killed four people and wounded eight in Dnipropetrovsk region. Today is a day of mourning in Nikopol for the victims. Three people were killed there in an absolutely vile manner. Rescuer, employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Danylo Khyzhniak – a young man, 23 years old, saving people was his job. And this is a target for Russia. Also killed were Yuriy Krutin, 62 years old, Natalia Shushvar, 49 years old – ordinary people, ordinary residents of Nikopol. My condolences to their relatives and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Virtually every day, there are strikes by Russian drones and aerial bombs. Every day, there are about 200 guided aerial bombs against our communities, against our positions. No country in the world would be able to cope with such terror alone, and it is important that Ukraine is being helped.

- emphasized the President.

He also stressed the importance of the fact that "no Ukrainian community is left alone with its problems – it always receives help, always receives the necessary solutions." "We in Ukraine are all shoulder to shoulder to protect our people, our state," the Head of State emphasized.

And that is why for the 1261st day, Ukraine has been defending itself, preserving its independence, and consistently delivering retaliatory strikes against Russia's terror, against its war. Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the war economy - all of this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine. And I thank each of our warriors for their accuracy. Together we defend ourselves. Together we push Russia to stop the aggression. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy reported.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine