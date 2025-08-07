Zelenskyy after new Russian attacks: "Russian logistics, oil refining, military economy are quite rightly receiving responses"

Virtually every day, the Russian Federation strikes Ukraine with drones and aerial bombs, launching about 200 KABs, and "Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the war economy - all of this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the latest attacks by the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

"Just yesterday, in one day, Russians killed four people and wounded eight in Dnipropetrovsk region. Today is a day of mourning in Nikopol for the victims. Three people were killed there in an absolutely vile manner. Rescuer, employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Danylo Khyzhniak – a young man, 23 years old, saving people was his job. And this is a target for Russia. Also killed were Yuriy Krutin, 62 years old, Natalia Shushvar, 49 years old – ordinary people, ordinary residents of Nikopol. My condolences to their relatives and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Virtually every day, there are strikes by Russian drones and aerial bombs. Every day, there are about 200 guided aerial bombs against our communities, against our positions. No country in the world would be able to cope with such terror alone, and it is important that Ukraine is being helped. - emphasized the President.

He also stressed the importance of the fact that "no Ukrainian community is left alone with its problems – it always receives help, always receives the necessary solutions." "We in Ukraine are all shoulder to shoulder to protect our people, our state," the Head of State emphasized.

And that is why for the 1261st day, Ukraine has been defending itself, preserving its independence, and consistently delivering retaliatory strikes against Russia's terror, against its war. Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the war economy - all of this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine. And I thank each of our warriors for their accuracy. Together we defend ourselves. Together we push Russia to stop the aggression. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy reported.

