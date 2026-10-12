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Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on October 12: what is happening on the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

At the Staff meeting, Zelenskyy reported that Russia has an advantage in forces in certain areas of the front. At the same time, he added that about 200 Russians are killed every day near Dobropillia.

Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on October 12: what is happening on the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, October 12, where he heard a report on the situation at the front. He reported this on social media, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked all the units carrying out tasks on the battlefield. He added that although the Russians outnumber Ukraine six to eight times in some areas of the front, Ukraine is still achieving the necessary results.

I want to specifically commend for this the soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 1st Presidential Brigade "Bureviy," as well as our 95th Air Assault Brigade, the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 104th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the "Phoenix" border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russian casualties had increased this month.

In the Dobropillia area alone, the Russians lose around two hundred people killed every day. Many of them are also seriously wounded. We are stopping all the enemy's attempts to advance and infiltrate, and are doing everything necessary to achieve this

 - the statement said.

Previously

According to NATO estimates, Russia lost more than 50,000 troops in September, with up to 28,000 of them killed. At the same time, Ukraine's losses amounted to around 5,000.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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