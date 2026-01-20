Zelenskyy has not yet been invited to the G7 summit in France

$43.180.08
50.320.20
11:08 AM • 622 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 1538 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 6174 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10587 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 12148 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 12269 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 32528 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 63615 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 50762 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49668 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 14601 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 8472 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 28152 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 29400 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 16036 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 1782 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 16302 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 58582 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 65289 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 62494 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 28655 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 44081 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 37275 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 41896 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 53748 views
Financial Times

Zelenskyy has not yet been invited to the G7 summit in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not received an invitation to the G7 meeting in France. According to him, he is usually invited to such events where the topic of Ukraine is discussed.

Zelenskyy has not yet been invited to the G7 summit in France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has not yet received an invitation to the G7 meeting in France, UNN reports.

Details

As for the "seven"... no, Emmanuel (Macron - ed.) hasn't told me anything. Not yet. Why do I say not yet? Because usually, when there are big diplomatic meetings where leaders are present, and where the topic of Ukraine is discussed, he always invites me, because he knows our common principles on this. Nothing is decided about Ukraine without Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy said.

Recall

France plans to convene a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Wednesday to discuss US threats to impose tariffs over Greenland. This is a response to Trump's statements about imposing tariffs if EU countries oppose his intentions to annex Greenland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Sanctions
Greenland
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine