Zelenskyy has not yet been invited to the G7 summit in France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has not yet received an invitation to the G7 meeting in France, UNN reports.

Details

As for the "seven"... no, Emmanuel (Macron - ed.) hasn't told me anything. Not yet. Why do I say not yet? Because usually, when there are big diplomatic meetings where leaders are present, and where the topic of Ukraine is discussed, he always invites me, because he knows our common principles on this. Nothing is decided about Ukraine without Ukraine. - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

France plans to convene a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Wednesday to discuss US threats to impose tariffs over Greenland. This is a response to Trump's statements about imposing tariffs if EU countries oppose his intentions to annex Greenland.