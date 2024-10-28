Zelenskyy has not heard that Trump plans to cancel support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskiy said he had not heard from Trump about plans to withdraw support for Ukraine if he wins the election. According to him, such a step would bring Putin closer to victory.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had not heard US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement about canceling aid to Ukraine if he wins. He said this during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports.
"Trump talks a lot, and I haven't heard him say that he will cancel support for Ukraine. Of course, we don't know what will happen and we understand all the risks. The biggest risk will be if the policy changes," Zelensky said.
According to him, Trump definitely does not want to lose, and such a move will bring Putin closer to victory.
Previously
The Financial Times revealed Trump's plans to resolve the war in Ukraine if he wins the election. The plan calls for the creation of demilitarized zones and a refusal to join NATO.