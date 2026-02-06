Zelenskyy grants national status to Kyiv Aviation Institute State University

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute" national status, UNN reports.

On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleg Antonov, he granted the State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute" national status. He visited it and spoke with students and teachers. More than 400 students from various faculties were present. Thank you for the warm communication, the important issues discussed, and first and foremost, the development of our aviation and relevant education. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, the field of aviation, including education in this area, is extremely important for Ukraine.

"This is a priority that, perhaps, was lost for a long time. But the state is focusing on this direction. This is an important component of Ukraine's security and development," Zelenskyy emphasized.