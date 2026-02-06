Zelenskyy grants national status to Kyiv Aviation Institute State University

$43.140.03
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 11758 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 12458 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 11694 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 15237 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11368 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24074 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17340 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20003 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65057 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Popular news
Cash for Tehran: Russia secretly transferred almost 5 tons of cash worth $2.5 billion to Iran to circumvent sanctionsFebruary 6, 10:57 AM • 3520 views
Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robberyPhotoFebruary 6, 11:10 AM • 4914 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 22380 views
"Lowering the marriage age to 14": Stefanchuk stated that this norm will not be in the legislationFebruary 6, 11:29 AM • 4218 views
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leadersFebruary 6, 02:17 PM • 8204 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 15244 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 22459 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24075 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 35206 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65059 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 1564 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 20343 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 23204 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 32383 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 35607 views
Zelenskyy grants national status to Kyiv Aviation Institute State University

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has granted national status to the State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute." This decision was made to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Oleh Antonov, as aviation is a priority for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy grants national status to Kyiv Aviation Institute State University

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute" national status, UNN reports.

On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleg Antonov, he granted the State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute" national status. He visited it and spoke with students and teachers. More than 400 students from various faculties were present. Thank you for the warm communication, the important issues discussed, and first and foremost, the development of our aviation and relevant education.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, the field of aviation, including education in this area, is extremely important for Ukraine.

"This is a priority that, perhaps, was lost for a long time. But the state is focusing on this direction. This is an important component of Ukraine's security and development," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsEducation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine