Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilization in Ukraine until May 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending the martial law and general mobilization, UNN reports.

Details

As stated on the Verkhovna Rada website, the law "On extending the term of martial law in Ukraine" and the law "On extending the term of general mobilization" were returned with the President's signature on January 26.

The documents provide for the extension of mobilization and the term of martial law for 90 days - until May 4, 2026.

It will be recalled that the Rada supported the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine on January 14, 2026.