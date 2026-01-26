$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 12860 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 14478 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 20854 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 20694 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 35038 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24199 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47094 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22312 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41485 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilization in Ukraine until May 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization. The documents provide for an extension of 90 days – until May 4, 2026.

Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilization in Ukraine until May 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending the martial law and general mobilization, UNN reports.

Details

As stated on the Verkhovna Rada website, the law "On extending the term of martial law in Ukraine" and the law "On extending the term of general mobilization" were returned with the President's signature on January 26.

The documents provide for the extension of mobilization and the term of martial law for 90 days - until May 4, 2026. 

It will be recalled that the Rada supported the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine on January 14, 2026.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine