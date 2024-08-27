Zelenskyy establishes two new military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has established Vasylivka and Pohoriv city military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region. The decree comes into force on August 27, 2024, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Zaporizhzhia RSA are tasked with implementing the relevant measures.
On Tuesday, August 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed two city military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.
Details
Pursuant to the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law”, I hereby decree To establish:
- Vasylivka city military administration of Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region;
-Pologivsk city military administration of Pologivsk district of Zaporizhzhia region
The President instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration to take appropriate measures related to the establishment of military administrations.
The decree comes into force on the date of its publication (August 27, 2024 - ed.)
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced the head of the Tokmak City Military Administration of the Pologivsky district of Zaporizhzhia region. It is now headed by Roman Molodetskyi.