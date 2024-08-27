Zelenskyy establishes two new military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region

On Tuesday, August 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed two city military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

Details

Pursuant to the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law”, I hereby decree To establish:

- Vasylivka city military administration of Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region;

-Pologivsk city military administration of Pologivsk district of Zaporizhzhia region - the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 597/2024 says.

The President instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration to take appropriate measures related to the establishment of military administrations.

The decree comes into force on the date of its publication (August 27, 2024 - ed.) - the document says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced the head of the Tokmak City Military Administration of the Pologivsky district of Zaporizhzhia region. It is now headed by Roman Molodetskyi.