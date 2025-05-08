$41.440.02
Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Exclusive
07:22 AM • 1530 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

03:10 AM • 14505 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 31934 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 50336 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 45567 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 59489 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 49322 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 52863 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45030 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41663 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Zelenskyy: either Russia changes, or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2950 views

To achieve peace, a radical transformation of russia is necessary. Otherwise, the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago, realizing the impossibility of appeasing evil.

Zelenskyy: either Russia changes, or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago

For peace to prevail, Russia needs to change radically. Or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago, when everyone realized that it is impossible to appease evil, it must be fought, or the world will have to carry out denazification and demilitarization of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address from the center of Kyiv on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945, writes UNN.

Each of us wants silence to come, the victory of peace to come. We are fighting for it. And we understand what is needed for this. Either Russia must change radically. Or the world will have to change. Just as the world did 80 years ago. When it finally became obvious to everyone: it is impossible to appease evil. It must be fought. Together. Fight decisively. By force. By pressure. On the battlefield, in the diplomatic arena, in the economic space, everywhere where it is only possible. To really "never again." Or the world will have to carry out denazification and demilitarization of Russia

- said Zelenskyy.

The head of state stressed that 80 years ago, victory over Nazism was achieved in World War II. "And this day reminds us of an important pattern: any evil inevitably ends. Any occupier eventually leaves our land. Life always returns. And that is what we stand for today. That is what will happen one day," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy called the Russian three-day "truce" theatrical: said that he would not play Putin's "games"03.05.25, 14:42 • 4577 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
