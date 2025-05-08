Zelenskyy: either Russia changes, or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago

For peace to prevail, Russia needs to change radically. Or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago, when everyone realized that it is impossible to appease evil, it must be fought, or the world will have to carry out denazification and demilitarization of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address from the center of Kyiv on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945, writes UNN.

Each of us wants silence to come, the victory of peace to come. We are fighting for it. And we understand what is needed for this. Either Russia must change radically. Or the world will have to change. Just as the world did 80 years ago. When it finally became obvious to everyone: it is impossible to appease evil. It must be fought. Together. Fight decisively. By force. By pressure. On the battlefield, in the diplomatic arena, in the economic space, everywhere where it is only possible. To really "never again." Or the world will have to carry out denazification and demilitarization of Russia - said Zelenskyy.

The head of state stressed that 80 years ago, victory over Nazism was achieved in World War II. "And this day reminds us of an important pattern: any evil inevitably ends. Any occupier eventually leaves our land. Life always returns. And that is what we stand for today. That is what will happen one day," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy called the Russian three-day "truce" theatrical: said that he would not play Putin's "games"