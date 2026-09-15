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Zelenskyy dismissed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The President signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. Parliament supported the submission on September 15.

Zelenskyy dismissed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

To dismiss Kravchenko Ruslan Andriiovych from the position of Prosecutor General 

- reads Decree No. 932/2026.

Earlier

On September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, which had been submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the previous day.

To remind you

On September 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the position of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked parliament to support the dismissal without delay. 

That same day, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 905/2026 on removing Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General. 

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had deliberately resigned from the position of Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.

Kravchenko also reported that he is currently on a foreign business trip and plans to hold a series of meetings with international partners to tell them about the situation in Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine