Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia with Swedish Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson to discuss the priority of supporting Ukraine in Stockholm's foreign policy, strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and strengthening defense cooperation. The Head of State wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sweden has made support for Ukraine a top priority in its foreign policy.

The Head of State thanked Prime Minister of Sweden Kristersson for this and for all the important support for the Ukrainian people, including for the efforts in coordination with other allies to implement the "peace through strength" approach.

Discussed joint actions with European partners to restore a just and lasting peace and develop security guarantees - the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

"It is important to continue defense support for Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia with sanctions so that we can start negotiations from a position of strength. Putin will only lose to a strong Europe," Zelensky said.

