Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia with Swedish Prime Minister

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24121 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65518 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89375 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86283 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113146 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155349 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100152 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100152 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69766 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69766 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39759 views

07:13 AM • 39759 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100461 views

09:03 AM • 100461 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64067 views

09:59 AM • 64067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110059 views

09:20 AM • 110059 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145834 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145834 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64078 views

09:59 AM • 64078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100462 views

09:03 AM • 100462 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134931 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136836 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136836 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164996 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164996 views
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia with Swedish Prime Minister

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia with Swedish Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55902 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55902 views

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Sweden to discuss the priority of supporting Ukraine in Stockholm's foreign policy. The two sides also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and enhancing defense cooperation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson to discuss the priority of supporting Ukraine in Stockholm's foreign policy, strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and strengthening defense cooperation. The Head of State wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sweden has made support for Ukraine a top priority in its foreign policy.

The Head of State thanked Prime Minister of Sweden Kristersson for this and for all the important support for the Ukrainian people, including for the efforts in coordination with other allies to implement the "peace through strength" approach. 

Discussed joint actions with European partners to restore a just and lasting peace and develop security guarantees 

- the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

"It is important to continue defense support for Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia with sanctions so that we can start negotiations from a position of strength. Putin will only lose to a strong Europe," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz to discuss defense support and European unity. The parties discussed strengthening air defense and investments in weapons production.

"Success is possible": Zelensky on starting work with Trump's team

16.02.25, 03:35 • 36892 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

