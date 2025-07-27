Zelenskyy discussed the anti-corruption bodies bill with the President of the European Commission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which he discussed with her a draft law that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We talked about the draft law that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies. I thanked the European Commission for the expertise provided. We have the same vision: it is important that the draft law be adopted without delay, already next week. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the president informed that Ukraine continues to implement the necessary reforms to receive financial assistance within the framework of the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

"Today I signed laws on ARMA reform and factoring. Ursula noted progress in fulfilling the relevant indicators," the head of state said.

Also, during the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked von der Leyen for the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, primarily for lowering the price cap on Russian oil.

"Ukraine continues to synchronize European sanctions. All 18 packages are in force in Ukraine," the president emphasized.

Also during the conversation, Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed what efforts need to be made to open the first negotiation cluster regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"We will work on this as quickly as possible," the head of state added.

