Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint drone production with Canadian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the main needs of our state, in particular, strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles. They also talked about increasing funding for joint drone production, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Details

I thanked for the support of our people – military, financial assistance, sanctions against Russia. We discussed our needs, first of all, strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles, as well as increasing funding for joint drone production, including interceptors. - Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy and Carney also discussed sanctions against Russia. It is important to strengthen them to put even more pressure on Russia.

In Moscow, they are very afraid of them, although they pretend that it will not change anything for them. Our intelligence data says something completely different. That is why it is important to increase sanction pressure and force the aggressor to peace. We will ensure the necessary steps. - the head of state emphasized.

In addition, the parties discussed the results of the last meeting in Istanbul, during which the Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that a ceasefire must take place. In particular, it is necessary to stop killings and attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Ukraine is still waiting for a response regarding the proposal to hold a meeting at the level of leaders.

I thank Canada for supporting my bill, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine and prevents any influence and interference from Russia in the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure. Mark and I have the same position: now it is important that on July 31, the Verkhovna Rada supports this bill as a whole. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, discussing Ukraine's European integration and the bill on anti-corruption bodies. The parties agreed on an urgent vote for the presidential bill in the Verkhovna Rada this week.

Zelenskyy met with manufacturers of electronics and components for missiles and drones in the Kyiv region. More than 80% of production works for the country's defense.