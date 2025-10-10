Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November with the President of Finland
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November, as well as Russia's strike on critical infrastructure.
Details
As reported by the Presidential Office, Alexander Stubb shared details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Finland on concluding an agreement with the United States of America on the joint construction of icebreakers, which will add security in the Arctic.
The leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which is currently one of the most important priorities. The Head of State emphasized that our country appreciates the US's readiness to support these guarantees. It is important to accelerate work with European partners and finalize all details. The President of Ukraine noted that preparations are underway for active work within the coalition of the willing in October and November. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander Stubb coordinated joint steps.
The Head of State also spoke about the preparation of a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. Ukraine expects its partners to support it.
Zelenskyy informed Alexander Stubb about the situation in the energy system. Russia again launched a vile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Our state understands all Russian intentions and will defend itself. The President of Ukraine asked to consider how Finland can help.
