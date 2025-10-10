Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November with the President of Finland

$41.510.10
03:17 PM • 6442 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 10257 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 11009 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14531 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 25991 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30255 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17538 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18364 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18110 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25793 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 27714 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 20712 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 09:38 AM • 18869 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 15958 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 12560 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto03:17 PM • 6470 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 14544 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 26004 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 30261 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 81092 views
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 12712 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 16110 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 20857 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 81092 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 34473 views
Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November with the President of Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November, as well as Russia's strike on critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November with the President of Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, preparations for the coalition of the willing in October and November, and Russia's attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, Alexander Stubb shared details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Finland on concluding an agreement with the United States of America on the joint construction of icebreakers, which will add security in the Arctic.

The leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which is currently one of the most important priorities. The Head of State emphasized that our country appreciates the US's readiness to support these guarantees. It is important to accelerate work with European partners and finalize all details. The President of Ukraine noted that preparations are underway for active work within the coalition of the willing in October and November. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander Stubb coordinated joint steps.

The Head of State also spoke about the preparation of a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. Ukraine expects its partners to support it.

Zelenskyy informed Alexander Stubb about the situation in the energy system. Russia again launched a vile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Our state understands all Russian intentions and will defend itself. The President of Ukraine asked to consider how Finland can help.

Night attack on energy infrastructure: emergency blackouts in eight regions, including Kyiv10.10.25, 17:13 • 1298 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
United Nations General Assembly
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine