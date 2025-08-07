$41.610.07
"Europe must be a participant in relevant processes": Zelenskyy discussed peace efforts with Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 1056 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding peace efforts. The parameters for ending the war will determine security conditions for Europe, so Europe must be a participant in relevant processes.

"Europe must be a participant in relevant processes": Zelenskyy discussed peace efforts with Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding peace efforts, noting after the talks that the parameters for ending the war would determine security conditions for Europe, and therefore Europe must be a participant in these processes, writes UNN.

I spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Ukraine and Germany equally see the need to end the war as soon as possible with a dignified peace, and the parameters for ending this war will determine security conditions for Europe for decades. The war is in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe; we are already in negotiations for accession to the European Union. Therefore, Europe must be a participant in these processes.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, both leaders coordinated their positions. "We agreed to talk again with Friedrich," the President noted.

Security advisors will hold an online meeting today to coordinate our common views - Ukraine and all of Europe, the United States.

- Zelenskyy announced.

Also yesterday, according to him, "various potential formats for meetings for peace at the leadership level in the near future were discussed: two bilateral formats, one trilateral." "Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same courageous approach from the Russian side. It's time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who helps!" the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

