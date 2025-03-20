Zelenskyy confirmed the US interest in restoring the Zaporizhzhia NPP
During the conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump inquired about the Zaporizhzhia station and the possible participation of the USA in its restoration. During the conversation, only one Ukrainian NPP was mentioned.
White House chief Donald Trump inquired about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and possible US participation in its restoration during a telephone conversation. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a Zoom briefing, UNN informs.
Details
He reminded that the ZNPP is currently under temporary occupation by the Russians.
It is dangerous because Russia controls the nuclear power plant. It is not working because Russia is not familiar with it. It is occupied
He clarified that he discussed with Trump Ukraine's ability to restore the ZNPP.
I said that the station alone is not enough, because there must be proper infrastructure, there must be water supply, technical staff and many other steps that are needed to make the station profitable in 1.5-2 years. It should bring electricity, especially for people
At the same time, he stressed that during the conversation with the US President, only one Ukrainian nuclear power plant was discussed. At the same time, Trump asked whether the Ukrainian authorities would understand that the US could restore the ZNPP.
Recall
During a telephone conversation with Zelenskyi, Donald Trump stated that the United States could be very helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.
