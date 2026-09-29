Zelenskyy commemorates the victims on the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the mass Nazi shootings in Babyn Yar in Kyiv on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the tragedy. He reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

One of the largest sites of mass killings perpetrated by the Nazis in Europe. A place of profound pain and of our remembrance of all the victims of the Holocaust. On September 29–30, 1941 alone, nearly 34,000 Jews were shot. In Babyn Yar, the Nazis also killed Roma, Ukrainian nationalists, members of the underground, prisoners of war, and patients of a psychiatric hospital. In total, about 100,000 innocent people died during the occupation - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that this tragedy reminds us how important it is to defend ourselves against evil and against horrific regimes for which human life is worthless.

In addition, the President noted that this tragedy reminds us why we must not turn a blind eye to terror and atrocities against people, and why we should always support genuine defenders of life.

Today I honored the memory of the people who died as a result of the mass Nazi shootings. Eternal memory to all the innocent victims - the President reported.

Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack in a number of regions of Ukraine