Zelenskyy begins meetings in Poland with talks with Tusk

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135188 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120661 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128734 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109335 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158183 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104268 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113846 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 62405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 121710 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121710 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 119980 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119980 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 54519 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 54519 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 68436 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 68436 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135227 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186434 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 175836 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175836 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119980 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 131945 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149403 views
Zelenskyy begins meetings in Poland with talks with Tusk
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 27599 views

Zelenskyy begins meetings in Poland with talks with Tusk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27599 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays a visit to Poland. The meeting takes place in the Office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland, and one of his first meetings takes place in the office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports, citing the office of the Polish prime minister.

Details

"The visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland is beginning," the Polish Prime Minister's Office said, posting a photo of Zelenskyy with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

President's Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to Poland15.01.25, 11:00 • 24376 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

