Zelenskyy begins meetings in Poland with talks with Tusk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland, and one of his first meetings takes place in the office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports, citing the office of the Polish prime minister.

"The visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland is beginning," the Polish Prime Minister's Office said, posting a photo of Zelenskyy with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

