Zelenskyy began meetings in New York — whom he met with and what they discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began meetings in New York on September 22 as part of his visit to the United States, where he is expected to meet with President of the United States Donald Trump, UNN reports.



The head of state has already held talks with American lawmakers and French President Emmanuel Macron. The sides discussed sanctions against russia, de-escalation, and air defense.

Meeting with U.S. senators

He began his visit to New York with a meeting with U.S. senators. I thanked them for their strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and for voting in favor of Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill. A very important step. And when it is fully implemented, peace and guaranteed security will definitely be closer. We agreed that our teams would work more closely on sanctions - Zelenskyy wrote on social media on September 22.

The president said that he told the senators about "proposals for de-escalation that we will discuss with the President of America."

"We also discussed our needs for ballistic interceptors and the challenges ahead of winter. There are things we can do together with America to protect lives. It is currently impossible to replace American "Patriots," and the more anti-ballistic protection Ukraine has, the less audacity russia will have to continue its strikes and prolong the war. Thank you!" Zelenskyy stated.

Talks with Macron

President Zelenskyy also met with his French counterpart Macron.

"I met with Emmanuel Macron. We spoke primarily about security and the winter support package for Ukraine. We are also ready to provide additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles for them using financial resources within the framework of the EU loan," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss