Zelenskyy assesses Trump's arrival in the White House: a time of opportunity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a new chapter for Europe and the world begins with the inauguration of Donald Trump. He sees it as a time of opportunity. He said this during a meeting of Ramstein, reports UNN.

"Obviously, a new chapter begins for Europe and the world - in just 11 days - a time when we must cooperate more actively, rely more on each other, and achieve even more significant results together. I see this as a time of opportunity," Zelenskyy said.

Addressing the participants of Ramstein, Zelenskyy noted that over almost three years of full-scale war, they have shown that when they unite and act in unity, no one is too small to make a real impact on history.

"We have come such a long way that it would be crazy to give up and not continue to build the coalitions that we have created, especially since they are already helping us grow and strengthen what is essentially our common defense force," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that regardless of what is happening in the world, everyone wants to be sure that their country will not be wiped off the map.

"It used to depend on a handful of big capitals, but now it depends on all of us - on how we work together, how much we are ready to take responsibility for our future, and how well we can convince our partners to support us. The more determination we demonstrate in defending our interests, the more our partners, and especially the United States, will be interested in staying on our side," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke out about US President-elect Donald Trump's statement that he understands Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's feelings about Ukraine's desire to join NATO. He stated that there is no need to jump to conclusions about US policy.

Trump said he "can understand" Russia's feelings about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the "agreement" to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

"A big part of the problem was that Russia has been saying for years, long before Putin, that NATO should not be in Ukraine. It was kind of set in stone," Trump said.

