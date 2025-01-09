Zelenskyy assesses Trump's arrival in the White House: a time of opportunity

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144862 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125943 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133648 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110380 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163035 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104416 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127637 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89234 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100617 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180088 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127619 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128955 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134079 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151305 views
Actual
Zelenskyy assesses Trump's arrival in the White House: a time of opportunity

Zelenskyy assesses Trump's arrival in the White House: a time of opportunity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23119 views

President Zelenskyy said that Trump's inauguration opens up new opportunities for cooperation. He called on the partners to be united and work together more actively to achieve common results.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a new chapter for Europe and the world begins with the inauguration of Donald Trump. He sees it as a time of opportunity. He said this during a meeting of Ramstein, reports UNN.

"Obviously, a new chapter begins for Europe and the world - in just 11 days - a time when we must cooperate more actively, rely more on each other, and achieve even more significant results together. I see this as a time of opportunity," Zelenskyy said.

Addressing the participants of Ramstein, Zelenskyy noted that over almost three years of full-scale war, they have shown that when they unite and act in unity, no one is too small to make a real impact on history.

"We have come such a long way that it would be crazy to give up and not continue to build the coalitions that we have created, especially since they are already helping us grow and strengthen what is essentially our common defense force," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that regardless of what is happening in the world, everyone wants to be sure that their country will not be wiped off the map.

"It used to depend on a handful of big capitals, but now it depends on all of us - on how we work together, how much we are ready to take responsibility for our future, and how well we can convince our partners to support us. The more determination we demonstrate in defending our interests, the more our partners, and especially the United States, will be interested in staying on our side," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke out about US President-elect Donald Trump's statement that he understands Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's feelings about Ukraine's desire to join NATO. He stated that there is no need to jump to conclusions about US policy.

Trump said he "can understand" Russia's feelings about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the "agreement" to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

"A big part of the problem was that Russia has been saying for years, long before Putin, that NATO should not be in Ukraine. It was kind of set in stone," Trump said.

Zelensky: Trump can stop Putin because Putin is afraid of him05.01.25, 22:21 • 23605 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising