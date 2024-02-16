Zelenskyy: Artillery from Germany will be at the front in the near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Germany for a new defense package worth more than €1 billion, which will include artillery systems that will be deployed to the frontline in the near future. The President said this during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

In particular, it is artillery, which is a critical need at the front. As well as guns, which are needed right now, and air defense systems, which are so necessary for our people today. Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, I really appreciate that you are not standing aside, as is the whole of Germany. This artillery, this aid will be at the front in the near future. ," Zelensky said.

Details

During the press conference, Scholz and Zelensky discussed the situation at the front and the need to provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the current international circumstances and the enemy's superiority in weapons.

"We discussed strengthening our air defense: Germany has already become one of the leaders in such support, I am grateful to you. Thousands of lives have been saved from Russian strikes, but the need for protection is greater," the President added.

Recall

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 1.1 billion euros, including howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems and missiles.