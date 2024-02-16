Zelensky and Steinmeier met in Berlin: they talked about the defense needs of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy met with German President Steinmeier in Berlin. We talked about the situation at the front and the current defense needs of Ukraine.
In Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. We talked about the situation at the front and the current defense needs of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian head of state, UNN reports.
In Berlin, he met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. We talked about the situation at the frontline and the current defense needs of Ukraine. The agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany signed today in Berlin is an important step in strengthening the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to Germany and its people for their significant support of Ukraine!
Earlier, the German newspaper dpa announced that during the visits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin and Paris, bilateral security agreements with Germany and France are expected to be signed.
French President Emmanuel Macron's office saysthat a security agreement between France and Ukraine will be signed in Paris during Zelenskiy's visit on Friday.
However, the Elysee Palace on Thursday did not provide any details on the content of the agreement.
A month ago, Macron promised Ukraine a support agreement similar to the one the UK had previously signed with Ukraine.