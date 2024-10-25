Zelenskyy announces public involvement in work on internal Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
The President held a meeting with the military and government officials to develop an internal Victory Plan. Representatives of civil society are expected to be involved in the work on the plan.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is planned to involve the public in the work on the internal Victory Plan. Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
I held a lengthy meeting with the military, intelligence, the NSDC Secretary, government officials, and the Office following a recent meeting with civil society. The key questions were about what is currently limiting Ukraine's capabilities and how they can be resolved. We plan to involve civil society in the work on the internal Victory Plan
The President noted that the meeting also discussed certain legislative changes that are needed, as well as sanctions policy.
"I will hear the results in a few weeks," Zelensky added.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another plan - the so-called internal action plan - to help the country withstand the war.