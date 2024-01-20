Zelenskyy announces new defense packages

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 31864 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 55346 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 40410 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 44020 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113643 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117312 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149871 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142761 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172807 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 73629 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 84589 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103687 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 75318 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 51666 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 55346 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113643 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242230 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 31931 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103698 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110274 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110068 views
Zelenskyy announces new defense packages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105195 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing for new defense packages in partnership with key allies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new defense packages for Ukraine, UNN reports.

"We are preparing further work with our key partners on specific defense support right now, in these weeks and months. There will be new defense packages. I am grateful to all the friends of Ukraine in the world who understand that the battlefield cannot just wait and that saving lives cannot be postponed, and to everyone who is trying to speed up the decisions that are needed - needed right now," Zelensky said in a video address. 

January and February should bring results: Zelensky announced the preparation of new agreements on security guarantees20.01.24, 17:42 • 29933 views

The meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) will take place next Tuesday, January 23.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

