Zelenskyy announces new defense packages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new defense packages for Ukraine, UNN reports.

"We are preparing further work with our key partners on specific defense support right now, in these weeks and months. There will be new defense packages. I am grateful to all the friends of Ukraine in the world who understand that the battlefield cannot just wait and that saving lives cannot be postponed, and to everyone who is trying to speed up the decisions that are needed - needed right now," Zelensky said in a video address.

The meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) will take place next Tuesday, January 23.