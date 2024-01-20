January and February should bring results: Zelensky announced the preparation of new agreements on security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he already sees specific dates when new and strong documents on security guarantees can be issued, UNN reports.

"We are preparing new agreements with partners - strong bilateral agreements. January and February should bring relevant results. We already see specific dates when new and strong documents can be signed," Zelenskyy said, speaking about security guarantees.

Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine: who is in it

According to the President, "with the entire architecture of security guarantees - the new architecture - we are actually bringing the system of international law back to life, reanimating it.

"And when justice is restored to Ukraine, when our security is restored, it will work for others in the world," the Head of State summarized.

France is going to sign an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine - Macron