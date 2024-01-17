France is going to sign an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine - Macron

France is going to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on January 16, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

Details

Macron said he is working with Ukraine on a bilateral security guarantee agreement "to be signed in a few weeks," the newspaper writes. He also announced the delivery of about forty SCALP missiles, several hundred bombs, and Caesar guns.

I will be going to Ukraine myself in February. I will report on the finalization of these texts. The supplies of ammunition I am talking about here will begin - Macron said.

Addendum

The first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine was the United Kingdom. This happened on January 12 during the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv. The agreement will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.