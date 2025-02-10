Zelenskyy announces important talks with partners: what awaits Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46529 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 93490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102597 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100539 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125664 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102677 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159512 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103696 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 97375 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 68764 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107057 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101289 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149799 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181976 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107057 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136941 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138745 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166667 views
Zelenskyy announces important talks with partners: what awaits Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34951 views

Ukraine is preparing for a series of important meetings with European and American partners starting February 12. A Ramstein meeting, meetings in Kyiv, and participation in the Munich Security Conference are scheduled.

Ukraine has been preparing for talks with its European and American partners since Wednesday, February 12. In particular, these are the Ramstein meetings, meetings in Kyiv, and participation in the Munich Security Conference. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

We are already preparing for substantive talks with our partners, both European and American, starting on Wednesday. This includes Ramstein, meetings in Kyiv, and later participation in the Munich Security Conference. It is important for all of us to work together to bring about real peace and effective security guarantees - security of people, security of our state, security of economic relations, and, of course, our resource sustainability: not only for Ukraine, but for the entire free world. All of this is being addressed now, all of this is being addressed by Ukraine and our partners. Peace is always a common cause 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat "serious people" from US President Donald Trump's team would arrive in Ukraine this week before the Munich conference.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

