Zelenskyy announces important talks with partners: what awaits Ukraine

Ukraine has been preparing for talks with its European and American partners since Wednesday, February 12. In particular, these are the Ramstein meetings, meetings in Kyiv, and participation in the Munich Security Conference. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

We are already preparing for substantive talks with our partners, both European and American, starting on Wednesday. This includes Ramstein, meetings in Kyiv, and later participation in the Munich Security Conference. It is important for all of us to work together to bring about real peace and effective security guarantees - security of people, security of our state, security of economic relations, and, of course, our resource sustainability: not only for Ukraine, but for the entire free world. All of this is being addressed now, all of this is being addressed by Ukraine and our partners. Peace is always a common cause - Zelensky said.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat "serious people" from US President Donald Trump's team would arrive in Ukraine this week before the Munich conference.