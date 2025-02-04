ukenru
Zelenskyy announces changes in the military aviation system: he has given instructions to the Minister of Defense

Zelenskyy announces changes in the military aviation system: he has given instructions to the Minister of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109430 views

The President of Ukraine held a meeting on the development of the Air Force and the modernization of military aviation. They discussed the successful transition to F-16, expectations of French fighters and planned organizational changes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the modernization of the military aviation system, discussed the successful transition to F-16, expectations of French fighters, and instructed the Minister of Defense to implement certain organizational changes, UNN reports.

Details

"I held a meeting on the development of our Air Force, and especially the Ukrainian military aviation," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President noted that Ukraine "has already made extremely significant steps: we have switched to F-16s, which effectively perform combat missions for Ukraine." "And this is a success of our Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of the fastest transitions to a new type of aircraft among all countries," the President noted and added: "We also expect French fighter jets in our skies, which, under the control of Ukrainian pilots, will definitely strengthen our defense.

Now we have to accelerate the modernization of the Ukrainian military aviation system. This means new personnel approaches, organizational changes and much greater attention of the command staff to pilots, engineers and all our people who invest their knowledge and energy in the development of the Air Force

- Zelensky said.

In particular, he said, Lilia Averyanova, the mother of Hero of Ukraine Major Andriy Pilshchikov (Dzhus), took part in the conversation.

I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to implement the identified organizational changes. We discussed the prospects of cooperation with partners, and are working on personnel issues to strengthen the Air Force command staff and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense

- the President wrote.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

