Syrskyi bans transfer of Air Force aviation specialists to other units

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that he had issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified specialists of the Air Force who are engaged in aircraft maintenance to other units. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

I have an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified personnel who have been trained and specialize in aircraft maintenance - Syrsky said.

According to him, there is no one to replace these specialists at the moment.

"On the other hand, we have needs at the front. We need to raise an adequate number of personnel for our mechanized brigades. The needs and capabilities of mobilization do not cover this need. That is why we are taking measures to reduce our logistics, supply and maintenance within reasonable limits," stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that the headquarters know their job, they do the math.

Recall

Earlier, MP Mariana Bezuhla stated that medics from military hospitals were allegedly transferred to infantry brigades on the instructions of the General Staff.

Subsequently, the Parliament decided to summon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to explain the transfer of the Air Force specialists to the infantry, but this was not done.

According to the deputies, technicians and mechanics are being transferred from air units in large numbers, which could affect the combat capability of the aviation.

The General Staff assured that there are no plans to transfer the acutely shortage of Air Force specialists to infantry units. However, due to the difficult situation at the front, certain categories of Air Force personnel are being reinforced by the ground and air assault troops.