Syrskyi bans transfer of Air Force aviation specialists to other units

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117091 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141852 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103963 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113582 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117055 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173235 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162771 views
Syrskyi bans transfer of Air Force aviation specialists to other units

Syrskyi bans transfer of Air Force aviation specialists to other units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32304 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified Air Force specialists to other units. The reason for this is that there is no replacement for these specialists when there is a need to replenish mechanized brigades.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that he had issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified specialists of the Air Force who are engaged in aircraft maintenance to other units. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

I have an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified personnel who have been trained and specialize in aircraft maintenance

- Syrsky said.

According to him, there is no one to replace these specialists at the moment.

"On the other hand, we have needs at the front. We need to raise an adequate number of personnel for our mechanized brigades. The needs and capabilities of mobilization do not cover this need. That is why we are taking measures to reduce our logistics, supply and maintenance within reasonable limits," stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that the headquarters know their job, they do the math.

Recall 

Earlier, MP Mariana Bezuhla stated that medics from military hospitals were allegedly transferred to infantry brigades on the instructions of the General Staff.

Subsequently, the Parliament decided to summon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to explain the transfer of the Air Force specialists to the infantry, but this was not done.

According to the deputies, technicians and mechanics are being transferred from air units in large numbers, which could affect the combat capability of the aviation.

The General Staff assured that there are no plans to transfer the acutely shortage of Air Force specialists to infantry units. However, due to the difficult situation at the front, certain categories of Air Force personnel are being reinforced by the ground and air assault troops.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

