Zelenskyy announced the preparation of new sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new international sanctions would be imposed against Russia. Internal sanctions against all those who still cooperate with Russia will also be strengthened, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's address.

"There will be new international measures for truly tangible international sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The President also added that internal sanction work in Ukraine would be intensified, so that every person who still cooperates with Russia would feel that this is a criminal activity.

"We will also intensify all sanction work in Ukraine – internal work, so that everyone who still helps Russia, or in any way cooperates with it, or maintains businesses in the occupied territory, – so that every person feels that this is absolutely criminal activity," Zelenskyy summarized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to detach Ukraine from the United States in order to stop military assistance and postpone sanctions. He noted that diplomatic meetings are a chance for Russia to delay and avoid new restrictions.

Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against 55 Russian legal entities and 56 individuals from the Russian Federation, as well as several companies from China and an enterprise from Belarus. The restrictions concern the development, production, and supply of components for UAVs.