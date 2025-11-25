Zelenskyy announced the continuation of communication with the American side amid reports of agreed terms with the US

$42.370.10
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
01:21 PM • 7044 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 5346 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 4696 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 4626 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 3966 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
11:46 AM • 6694 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11277 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
10:00 AM • 24799 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 19544 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:21 PM • 6994 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
10:00 AM • 24787 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 77621 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
November 24, 01:47 PM • 105834 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:20 PM • 95915 views
Zelenskyy announced the continuation of communication with the American side amid reports of agreed terms with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the continuation of communication with the American side regarding a potential peace agreement. He also discussed the development of the situation and coordinated further steps with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Zelenskyy announced the continuation of communication with the American side amid reports of agreed terms with the US

Communication with the American side continues, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid reports in the American press, citing a source, that the Ukrainian side has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian team returned from Geneva, provided a full report and an updated framework document. Communication with the American side continues, and I am grateful for all the efforts of America and personally President Trump

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy announced this, summarizing his conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"I shared fresh details of our work on steps to end the war. We are coordinating so that all our partners are informed," the Head of State continued.

According to him, the parties "discussed the development of the situation and coordinated our next steps."

"We also touched upon the agenda of today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, where Germany will co-chair. Thank you for your support, we will continue to be in constant contact," Zelenskyy noted.

"Germany has been helping us a lot since the very beginning of this war – militarily, financially, politically. Thank you that we in Ukraine can always count on German leadership and support," the President said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will also co-chair the "coalition of the willing."

Julia Shramko

