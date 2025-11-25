Zelenskyy announced the continuation of communication with the American side amid reports of agreed terms with the US

Communication with the American side continues, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid reports in the American press, citing a source, that the Ukrainian side has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian team returned from Geneva, provided a full report and an updated framework document. Communication with the American side continues, and I am grateful for all the efforts of America and personally President Trump - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy announced this, summarizing his conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"I shared fresh details of our work on steps to end the war. We are coordinating so that all our partners are informed," the Head of State continued.

According to him, the parties "discussed the development of the situation and coordinated our next steps."

"We also touched upon the agenda of today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, where Germany will co-chair. Thank you for your support, we will continue to be in constant contact," Zelenskyy noted.

"Germany has been helping us a lot since the very beginning of this war – militarily, financially, politically. Thank you that we in Ukraine can always count on German leadership and support," the President said.

