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Zelenskyy announced important negotiations with the EU — which issues are at the center of attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11178 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting on negotiations with the EU and Ukraine’s financial needs. He expects a shared vision and concrete results.

Zelenskyy announced important negotiations with the EU — which issues are at the center of attention

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko ahead of talks with the European Union, reports UNN.

We are preparing for important talks with the European Union. We discussed the key positions and key financial needs in detail. Our work with the European Commission and European leaders is always as constructive as possible. Ukraine is grateful for the support, and we are working to secure the necessary finances for our state and our resilience for this year and the next 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Finance, and the Office team are in contact with European partners.

A clear common vision and concrete results are needed. The responsibility is personal. Thank you to everyone who is helping! 

- the Head of State summed up.

Steps and timelines determined – Zelenskyy on the positive results of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding financing Ukraine’s needs01.10.26, 16:11 • 3921 view

Antonina Tumanova

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