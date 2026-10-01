Steps and timelines determined – Zelenskyy on the positive results of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding financing Ukraine’s needs

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
02:54 PM • 142 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
02:32 PM • 2858 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
12:45 PM • 12678 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 18288 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
11:41 AM • 18592 views
The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 32390 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
09:17 AM • 25165 views
Can a mobilized employee be dismissed — a lawyer's clarification
October 1, 08:00 AM • 24483 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
October 1, 07:56 AM • 22757 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
October 1, 06:19 AM • 25484 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
42%
761mm
Popular news
Defenders of Ukraine Day, the Feast of the Intercession, and Cossacks’ Day: why they are celebrated on October 1October 1, 05:00 AM • 9704 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones - how many were neutralized by air defenseOctober 1, 05:19 AM • 5898 views
Oil prices fell by 1% — what is the price forecastOctober 1, 05:40 AM • 4608 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideoOctober 1, 06:40 AM • 32451 views
A "Shahed" strike on a school in Kyiv — what the educational institution looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideo10:07 AM • 19546 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine02:54 PM • 120 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 18277 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 32381 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 55779 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 59960 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 470 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 1728 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 60464 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 77704 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 81231 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Starlink
ATACMS

Steps and timelines determined – Zelenskyy on the positive results of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding financing Ukraine’s needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

Ukraine and the European Commission have determined the format and timelines for covering financial and defense needs in 2026–2027. The work will be coordinated monthly.

Steps and timelines determined – Zelenskyy on the positive results of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding financing Ukraine’s needs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there were "good results" from the dialogue with the European Commission on covering Ukraine’s financial and defense needs in 2026 and 2027, UNN reports.

There are good results from our dialogue with the European Commission on covering Ukraine’s financial and defense needs in 2026 and 2027. We have determined the format, timeline, and necessary steps to ensure the full amount 

- Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed the problem of financing Ukraine’s defense and agreed to meet in New York17.09.26, 21:04 • 6528 views

Going forward, according to the President, they will coordinate their work and align their actions on a monthly basis.

Coordination must be ongoing. Thank you, Ursula! Thank you to all our European partners. We are also preparing additional decisions to strengthen Ukraine, our defense, and our society. Glory to Ukraine! - the Head of State concluded.

Zelenskyy held a "tense meeting" with von der Leyen over additional funding for Ukraine - Bloomberg23.09.26, 10:58 • 5144 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine