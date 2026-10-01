Steps and timelines determined – Zelenskyy on the positive results of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding financing Ukraine’s needs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there were "good results" from the dialogue with the European Commission on covering Ukraine’s financial and defense needs in 2026 and 2027, UNN reports.

There are good results from our dialogue with the European Commission on covering Ukraine’s financial and defense needs in 2026 and 2027. We have determined the format, timeline, and necessary steps to ensure the full amount - Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed the problem of financing Ukraine’s defense and agreed to meet in New York

Going forward, according to the President, they will coordinate their work and align their actions on a monthly basis.

Coordination must be ongoing. Thank you, Ursula! Thank you to all our European partners. We are also preparing additional decisions to strengthen Ukraine, our defense, and our society. Glory to Ukraine! - the Head of State concluded.

Zelenskyy held a "tense meeting" with von der Leyen over additional funding for Ukraine - Bloomberg