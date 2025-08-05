$41.790.03
Zelenskyy announced five important changes in the Defense Forces: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

The President announced five issues important for the units of the Defense Forces. The changes concern training, procurement of drones and pickups, the "Contracts 18–24" program, and awards.

Zelenskyy announced five important changes in the Defense Forces: what it's about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes in the Defense Forces. He reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, it concerns five issues important for the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

  • training in training centers. According to Zelenskyy, it has become more effective, but there are still things that need to be implemented. This applies to combat training, as well as psychological and motivational aspects;
    • drone procurement. The President stated that he instructed to significantly increase direct funding to brigades for drone procurement. He noted that "there is money for this";
      • improving the ability to buy pickups. Zelenskyy noted: there should be a simplification of procedures and direct funding for units, similar to drone procurement;
        • the "Contracts 18–24" program. According to the president, this program should be expanded;
          • delays in implementing award decisions. Zelenskyy instructed to minimize document flow, as well as the number of various signatures and approvals.

            Recall

            Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers receive basic payments, one-time assistance, and additional rewards for participating in combat operations. At the same time, the amount of payments depends on the position held, military rank, duration, intensity, and conditions of military service.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyWarPolitics
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Ukraine