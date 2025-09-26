Zelenskyy and Trump discussed frozen assets, Ukraine expects progress - Sybiha

$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy
September 26, 11:16 AM
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma
September 26, 11:19 AM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
September 26, 12:18 PM
The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has risen to four
03:48 PM
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - Lukashenka
04:04 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
September 26, 12:18 PM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
September 26, 09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
September 26, 02:33 PM
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
September 26, 09:12 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
September 26, 07:07 AM
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
September 25, 10:47 AM
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
September 25, 06:17 AM
Zelenskyy and Trump discussed frozen assets, Ukraine expects progress - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that frozen assets were discussed during the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Ukraine hopes for progress on this issue, as it believes that Russia must pay for its aggression.

Zelenskyy and Trump discussed frozen assets, Ukraine expects progress - Sybiha

During the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump - frozen assets were discussed. We hope that there will be progress in this direction. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

President Zelenskyy had a very productive conversation with President Trump. It was one of those historic communications that change the paradigm.

- Sybiha reported.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, "we can state an increasing awareness on the part of the American side, including President Trump, that the only obstacle to peace is Russia."

Senate proposes transferring Russian assets frozen in the US to Ukraine every 90 days - bipartisan bill20.09.25, 21:50 • 7026 views

In addition, according to him, during the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA, "frozen assets were discussed."

We very much hope that there will be progress in this direction, because it is fair that the aggressor state should pay for the atrocities it caused with its aggression.

- Sybira added.

Zelenskyy discussed with the IMF the use of frozen Russian assets and new programs to support Ukraine23.09.25, 04:02 • 2943 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine