Zelenskyy and Trump discussed frozen assets, Ukraine expects progress - Sybiha

During the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump - frozen assets were discussed. We hope that there will be progress in this direction. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

President Zelenskyy had a very productive conversation with President Trump. It was one of those historic communications that change the paradigm. - Sybiha reported.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, "we can state an increasing awareness on the part of the American side, including President Trump, that the only obstacle to peace is Russia."

Senate proposes transferring Russian assets frozen in the US to Ukraine every 90 days - bipartisan bill

In addition, according to him, during the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA, "frozen assets were discussed."

We very much hope that there will be progress in this direction, because it is fair that the aggressor state should pay for the atrocities it caused with its aggression. - Sybira added.

Zelenskyy discussed with the IMF the use of frozen Russian assets and new programs to support Ukraine