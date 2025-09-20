Senate proposes transferring Russian assets frozen in the US to Ukraine every 90 days - bipartisan bill

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
03:23 PM • 6576 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 18758 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 22385 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 32852 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 51434 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 52181 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50761 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 44081 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 53810 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67828 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0.8m/s
69%
756mm
Popular news
Russian strike in Chernihiv region claims life of woman, 6 injured including medics: consequences shownPhotoSeptember 20, 08:54 AM • 4472 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit": what it entailsSeptember 20, 09:20 AM • 4894 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30September 20, 09:42 AM • 6684 views
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv region12:59 PM • 5214 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhoto03:13 PM • 4324 views
Publications
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 1902 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 32852 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 51434 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 57766 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67828 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 53808 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 57760 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 26340 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 28460 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 31148 views
Actual
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian

Senate proposes transferring Russian assets frozen in the US to Ukraine every 90 days - bipartisan bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced a bill that obliges Washington to regularly transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The document provides for the repurposing of these assets every 90 days based on the REPO Act.

Senate proposes transferring Russian assets frozen in the US to Ukraine every 90 days - bipartisan bill

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that obliges Washington to regularly transfer frozen Russian assets in the US to Ukraine. This was reported by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, UNN reports.

Details

The document, in particular, provides for the repurposing of frozen Russian sovereign assets held in the US for transfer to Ukraine every 90 days. It is based on the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, which was adopted in April 2024.

The bill was authored by US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat from New Hampshire), Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat from Rhode Island), Jim Risch (Republican from Idaho), Chuck Grassley (Republican from Iowa), Richard Blumenthal (Democrat from Connecticut), and Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina).

Repurposing Russia's frozen sovereign assets is a necessary step to provide Ukraine with the resources to defend itself and rebuild its communities. It is important that such an approach allows us to continue supporting Ukraine without additional costs to American taxpayers.

- Shaheen noted.

In turn, Whitehouse pointed out that Russia's frozen sovereign assets are "the most appropriate target for providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend and rebuild."

REPO 2.0 will encourage the Trump administration and our G7 allies to begin confiscating frozen Russian assets and distributing them to Ukraine on a set schedule to increase economic pressure on Putin.

- said the senator.

According to Risch, more than $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets remain frozen worldwide today.

"Given Russia's brutality against the Ukrainian people, it was entirely appropriate that Russian government funds in the US were seized and repurposed to help Ukraine rebuild under the REPO Act. Now the law will encourage our allies to use Russian assets in their countries for the same purpose and will ensure the pragmatic use of assets under US control," the senator is convinced.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, European governments and G7 allies seek to expand the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This comes amid pressure from Donald Trump and a change in Germany's position, which now supports maximizing the profitability of the funds.

EU considers "reparation loan" for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, bypassing Hungary - Reuters19.09.25, 01:18 • 11290 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Senate
United States
Ukraine