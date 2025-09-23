Zelenskyy discussed with the IMF the use of frozen Russian assets and new programs to support Ukraine

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 5744 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 15802 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 24012 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 28949 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42200 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55866 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53260 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27911 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50195 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25009 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
60%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 3986 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 6104 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10055 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 7266 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideo07:33 PM • 4046 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39736 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42200 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 55866 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53259 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50195 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Israel
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39737 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21177 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37671 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88228 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110769 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Zelenskyy discussed with the IMF the use of frozen Russian assets and new programs to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in New York to discuss economic support and the use of frozen Russian assets. The parties also discussed a new IMF program to enhance the resilience of the Ukrainian economy and Russia's violation of NATO airspace.

Zelenskyy discussed with the IMF the use of frozen Russian assets and new programs to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, in New York to discuss economic support and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets. The head of state reported this on social media, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed all possible formats of cooperation, including a new IMF program aimed at increasing the resilience of the Ukrainian economy in the coming years. The President and the Fund's Director agreed on further close coordination of actions between the Government of Ukraine and the IMF.

Particular attention was paid to Russia's recent violations of NATO airspace, in particular the incident on September 22 in Copenhagen. The parties discussed the need for a decisive response from the allies to stop such provocations.

I personally thank Kristalina Georgieva for her attention to Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund for the programs that help strengthen our economy.

- noted the President.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team. He will participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimean Platform, and will hold nearly two dozen meetings.

Zelenskyy's visit to New York: Andriy Yermak announced the plan for the President of Ukraine's trip23.09.25, 03:26 • 240 views

Veronika Marchenko

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
NATO
Copenhagen
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy