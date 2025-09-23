Zelenskyy discussed with the IMF the use of frozen Russian assets and new programs to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, in New York to discuss economic support and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets. The head of state reported this on social media, according to UNN.

During the meeting, the parties discussed all possible formats of cooperation, including a new IMF program aimed at increasing the resilience of the Ukrainian economy in the coming years. The President and the Fund's Director agreed on further close coordination of actions between the Government of Ukraine and the IMF.

Particular attention was paid to Russia's recent violations of NATO airspace, in particular the incident on September 22 in Copenhagen. The parties discussed the need for a decisive response from the allies to stop such provocations.

I personally thank Kristalina Georgieva for her attention to Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund for the programs that help strengthen our economy. - noted the President.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team. He will participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimean Platform, and will hold nearly two dozen meetings.

