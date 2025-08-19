$41.260.08
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 20271 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 39453 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 59748 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 42871 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 33934 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 39444 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 99696 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51120 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 95374 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14954 views

A high-ranking US official stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Hungary. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that they would meet within two weeks.

Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is possible in Hungary, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Although the Kremlin has not publicly announced its consent, a senior US administration official said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Hungary

- Reuters reports.

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, they will meet within the next two weeks.

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place within the next two weeks - Merz after White House talks19.08.25, 02:52 • 4136 views

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia is currently avoiding clear communication after the proposal for a trilateral meeting.

Julia Shramko

