Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is possible in Hungary, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Although the Kremlin has not publicly announced its consent, a senior US administration official said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Hungary - Reuters reports.

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, they will meet within the next two weeks.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia is currently avoiding clear communication after the proposal for a trilateral meeting.