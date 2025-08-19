Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
A high-ranking US official stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Hungary. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that they would meet within two weeks.
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is possible in Hungary, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.
Although the Kremlin has not publicly announced its consent, a senior US administration official said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Hungary
According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, they will meet within the next two weeks.
Recall
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia is currently avoiding clear communication after the proposal for a trilateral meeting.